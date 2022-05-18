Mississippi State Fair ends October 16, 2022 in
Welcome to the 163rd
Mississippi State Fair
October 6 – 16, 2022
2022 Mississippi State Fair Sponsors
MS Fair Attractions
4-H & FFA Livestock Shows
The Great American Wild West Show
Petting Zoo
Pig Races
West Texas Rattlesnake Show
Zerbini Family Circus
Antique Tractor Show
Horse, Mule & Pony Pull
Pretty Cow Contest
Special Events
MS STATE FAIR TALENT SHOW
The MS State Fair Talent Show is BACK! We’re looking for the best talent in the state of Mississippi so sign up now for a chance to win $1000!
October 7-8 in the Coliseum
$5 admission ticket can be purchased at the door. Admission and parking still required.
Overall winner receives a recording studio experience and $1,000 cash prize. Visit greenstreamproductions.com to register today!
MISS MISSISSIPPI STATE FAIR
New addition to the MS State Fair – Miss Mississippi State Fair Pageant! From babies to age 17, we want to see you on stage at the Mississippi Coliseum on October 9th! Sign up now.
October 9 in the Coliseum
$5 admission ticket can be purchased at the door. Admission and parking still required.
Overall winners receive a crown, banner, and trophy. Visit greenstreamproductions.com to register today!
XTREME BULL RIDING FALL NATIONALS
The best professional bull riders in ProRodeo are heading to Jackson, Mississippi, for the Xtreme Bulls Tour.
October 8 in the Equine Center • 7:00 pm
Ticket prices start at $25.
Free Admission to the Fair with the advanced purchase of the bull riding ticket. Buy your tickets now at the Coliseum Box Office or Ticketmaster.com. Parking still required.
TRI-STATE RODEO
Come enjoy the family-friendly fun of the 2nd Annual Mississippi State Fair Rodeo.
October 9 in the Equine Center • 2:00 pm
Pre-event tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster. $10 admission can also be purchased at the door. Admission and parking still required.
SENIOR AMERICAN DAY
October 12 in the Coliseum • 9:00 am – 12 noon
Stop inside the Coliseum and visit with each of our vendors providing information that can make a difference. Featuring The Beagles and Emily White.
The Mississippi Egg Marketing Board will provide a nutritious snack. Flu and Pneumonia Shots administered by Walmart (if available).
Frequently Asked Questions
How much is regular gate admission?
- $5.00 Gate Admission
- Parking is $5.00 per car
- FREE admission for children 6 and under
- Buses – $4.00 per person & $10.00 parking
when is free admission & parking?
Weekdays 11 am – 1 pm
* This does not include Columbus Day, October 10.
What's in the Trade Mart?
- Ag Expo – A Walk Though Mississippi Agriculture
- Genuine MS® Store
- Food Preservation Exhibits
- Vendors from across Mississippi and the US selling unique products and services
- Antique & Classic Car Show
- Arts & Crafts Exhibits
- FFA and 4H Exhibits
- Northshore Specialty Coffee
Where is Handicap Parking?
Handicap parking is located in front of the north side of the coliseum.
About the Fairgrounds
The Mississippi Fairgrounds Complex covers over 105 acres and hosts more than 700-event days per year. With various facilities for exhibitions, trade and consumer shows, you will find all the elements to make a truly successful event, along with Mississippi’s tradition of hospitality. The complex is an integral part of beautiful downtown Jackson, where the charm of the old and new South blends to form a modern city with a wealth of activities and cultural attractions. The Fairgrounds Complex is truly one of the South’s most inviting locations for practically any attraction or event.
Coliseum
This modern facility is an all-season arena with large capacity seating. The seating arrangement is one of its most versatile features where a crowd of 6,500 can view a rodeo, monster truck show or ice show. Up to 3,500 temporary seats are available for concerts.
Trade Mart
The Mississippi Trade Mart has a size of 110,000 sf. There is 63,000 sf. of column-free space that can be divided into three trade halls. The three trade halls can be configured to provide a seamless connection to the Coliseum’s 26,000 sf. arena floor, allowing for larger trade shows and events than possible in the current facility. There is also 2,500 sf. commercial kitchen with a service corridor and a lobby that features two cafes as well as a reception area for smaller events.
Equine Center
The Equine Center is completely temperature controlled. The arena dirt floor is 260′ x 120′. There are 2,500 chair back seats and the facility is equipped with sound system and scoreboard. Stalls, pens, and exercise area are adjacent to the Equine Center.
Livestock Facilities
The Livestock Facilities are made up of multiple barns for small and large animal events. The facilities host a livestock Judging Arena, a Sales Arena, and Show Barns. Also, available in the barns is an indoor and outdoor wash rack, dairy parlor, and promoter office. This building is used for various horse shows, livestock competitions, and sales of all types.
